SODUS POINT — State officials on Monday marked the completion of a $7.6 million project designed to protect this tourism-reliant village from flooding.
The project, funded under the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, involved protecting Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street public areas, businesses and homes from potential flooding, while providing additional recreational opportunities.
The state said the village completed the Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street flood-mitigation efforts with state Department of State oversight. It involved replacing and expanding stormwater infrastructure along Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street to alleviate flood risk and improve water quality in Sodus Bay.
The village was hit hard by flooding in 2017 and ’19, when Lake Ontario experienced record lake levels.
The new system will move stormwater to outlets with gate valves, reducing sediment and debris entering the bay, the state said. In addition, pumps have been installed to handle stormwater during severe weather accompanied by high lake levels.
A seawall was built along Wickham Boulevard to protect the street from wave impact on the shoreline, while also providing a sitting area along Sodus Bay.
Additional upgrades include new paved areas, gutters, curbs and sidewalks.
Mayor Dave McDowell lauded the measures.
“The completion of this project marks a significant point in the history of this village as a more resilient exemplary community, one that will continue to strengthen and grow as the needs of its citizenship and the environment diversify,” McDowell said. “This project has not only incorporated best management practices for storm water, but also beautification and pedestrian improvements that were recommended in the 2019 Active Transportation Plan. While it is my hope to never have to turn the pumps on for a high-water event, I am confident that we have done everything in our power to ensure that the community will not suffer as it has from our previous flood prevention tactics. It has been my honor to work alongside the state of New York and local professionals to complete the project for this community.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced the start of the third of four projects awarded to the village of Sodus Point, Lakestones Drive, where high water levels and waves driven by severe storms have caused extensive erosion along the shoreline and nearby properties, endangering homes and inundating sanitary sewers.
The REDI Commission awarded the village $342,000 to address shoreline erosion and to fortify wastewater infrastructure west of and along the street. The project includes moving the sanitary sewer main farther back from the shoreline and stabilizing approximately 290 feet of adjacent Lake Ontario shoreline by installing armor stone rock revetment. The project follows the village’s past flood mitigation efforts, which included placement of riprap, stone rubble and concrete barriers.
A previous Sodus Point REDI project is the protective dune on the beach at Lake Ontario. The village is now seeking bids for roll-out walkways that will connect with a dune passageway.
The region’s state representatives issued statements on the Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street work.
• State Sen. Pam Helming: “We need only look to the recent flooding event that hit many communities in our region to be reminded of the importance of infrastructure projects like this. Thank you to Mayor Dave McDowell and the village and state agency partners for their work in completing this project that protects homeowners and businesses and the natural resources critical to the local tourism industry and economy.”
• Assemblyman Brian Manktelow: “As a community driven by our most precious natural resource, I am happy to see the REDI program complete another project that will protect our towns as well as the water quality of Sodus Bay. The improvements made to Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street will help safeguard homes, business and infrastructure in the event of another flooding event. Also, through the expanded stormwater infrastructure, we can help keep Sodus Bay clean for our friends and families for many generations to come. Thank you to all who were involved in making this project a priority.”