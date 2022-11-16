WATERLOO — The village has been awarded a $1.18 million state grant to prevent the inflow and infiltration of storm water into its aging wastewater collection system.
The grant is from the state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2017, the result of a joint application involving the town of Waterloo.
The infiltration of storm water into the sanitary sewers often overwhelms the treatment plant process, resulting in inadequately treated wastewater being discharged into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
“As most village and town residents know, the existing wastewater collection system is very old and in need of repair in order to prevent such inflow and infiltration, which results in significant state DEC permit violations and fines,” Mayor Jack O’Connor said. “Given the significant costs of these repairs, the village and town combined resources to hire an MRB Group engineer as a joint project and submitted a joint application to seek state funding support.”
The town and village also applied for a grant from the state Water Quality Improvement Program. They are awaiting a decision.
And, the village was awarded a $50,000 engineering planning grant to help pay for a study of the wastewater treatment plant on East River Street. O’Connor said this study will determine if the plant is able to handle increasing capacity needs, much of it resulting from projected growth in the town of Waterloo.