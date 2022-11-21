WATERLOO — The village has been awarded a $500,000 New York Main Street grant toward the renovation of the Main Street Shoppe Centre at 9-27 E. Main St.
The grant was one of 21 awards totaling $5.3 million announced by state Home and Community Renewal Commissioner Ruth Anne Visnauskas. The money will help fund facade renovations, interior commercial and upper story residential improvements, and streetscape enhancements.
Waterloo’s grant was the amount the village applied for and will help in the renovation of the three-story commercial building block on the north side of East Main Street, first renovated into a shopping center by the Sessler Companies in the 1980s. Current owners Bob and Donna Stivers plan to create 13-15 upper-floor residential apartments and build out commercial space on the ground floor.
“This will be a significant renovation, with a lot of mechanical upgrades. We estimate the project will cost over $1 million,” Bob Stivers said. “This grant will be the kick start to make this happen. We couldn’t do this without it.”
Stivers praised the efforts of village officials in aggressively seeking this grant and others to benefit the village.
“Our goal is to have 30-40 people in the apartments with disposable income who could support the downtown businesses, including those on the ground floor of this building,” Stivers said.
He said current tenants will either be encouraged to remain or helped to relocate to other downtown spaces.
“This is great news for us and for the village,” Stivers added. “We need things like this for its survival.”
Village Administrator Don Northrup agreed.
“This project is a big piece of the downtown revitalization puzzle, and it’s just been put into place,” Northrup said.
“By investing in the revitalization of Main Streets and downtown areas, we can bolster local efforts to stimulate economic growth, create new jobs and increase housing opportunities,” Visnauskas added.