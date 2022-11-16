WATERLOO — The physical size of the village may increase slightly with the annexation of a parcel of land along North Road.
The Town Board has introduced a local law paving the way for the village to annex the uninhabited territory. A public hearing on the proposed law will be conducted at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 in the town’s 66 Virginia St. office.
The land to be annexed is a 2.56-acre parcel north of North Road, near the intersection with Church Street. An annexation would not result in any cost to the town or village.
The land would be used for a new water storage tank to be built in 2023.
The move would be subject to a permissive referendum.