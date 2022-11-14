WATERLOO — For nearly eight years, village officials have appealed — unsuccessfully — for a share of Seneca County’s growing sales tax revenue.
They are renewing that campaign.
In a written press release, Mayor Jack O’Connor said the Village Board needs to consider how to best provide and fund important services such as law enforcement and fire protection.
“Given the increasing costs of these services and the fact that the village’s main source of revenue is property taxes, we are at a critical juncture,” O’Connor said. “To avoid higher increases in property taxes, we need to formally request that Seneca County once again consider sharing sales tax collected with the local municipalities within its boundaries, like 46 of the state’s 57 counties outside New York City do.”
The Village Board will continue the discussion at its 7 p.m. meeting tonight (Nov. 14) at 41 W. Main St. O’Connor is urging village residents to attend and voice their thoughts on the issue.
O’Connor said the 2023 county budget shows that sales tax received by the county is projected to be $31 million, and the county spending plan includes another decrease in the tax rate, continuing a recent trend.
“Back around 2017, when the village and others brought attention to this matter, the county created a sales tax committee to pursue this concept further,” O’Connor said. “However, there is still no action plan for the sharing of such revenues with other municipalities and the county continues to reduce its property tax rate.”
O’Connor said “by any reasonable plan” for sharing these revenues, the village could provide public safety services to village residents without further increases in its property taxes and without adversely impacting the county.
“The current recruitment challenges for law enforcement only creates more incentive for both the village and county to support their respective service areas, especially if public safety is considered to be a high priority,” O’Connor said, adding that the current lack of sharing of sales tax “only shifts the tax burden for these public safety services from the county down to the lower levels of government. When I recently asked one at-large town supervisor why the county refuses to share sales tax, his reply was because we can.”
O’Connor appealed to residents to support village officials in supporting a fair and equitable plan for the sharing of the county sales tax.
“My opinion is that these services should continue to be provided by the village, but that village residents should not be subject to large increases in property taxes to do so,” the mayor said. “There is a workable solution when Seneca County has demonstrated that they have sufficient tax reserves as well as significant increases in sales tax revenues which are expected to continue. We just have to work together.”
County Manager Mitch Rowe said he was not aware of the village’s renewal of its campaign, adding that he had no comment on the matter at this time.
Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart has expressed support for Waterloo’s idea, saying such a plan would help the county’s villages and towns address infrastructure needs for residents and the tourism industry.
But board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, said here is “not much support’’ on the board for sharing the sales tax. He said he is opposed, saying it would only represent a “reshuffling’’ of the tax bills.