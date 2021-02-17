WATERLOO — The village is examining ways to improve vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle circulation within the community.
Village officials have scheduled a first workshop to obtain public input on the circulation, access and parking study. It’s set for 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
A representative of LaBella Associates will give those in attendance information on the study. A hands-on, interactive public workshop to identify potential strategies to improve circulation, access and parking within and between village anchors of downtown, the canal, parks and schools will follow.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the meeting. Those unable to attend in person can participate via Zoom teleconferencing at https://us02web.zoom.us, click on the join a meeting link, type in the meeting ID number of 895 2905 4833, and enter the pass code of 711934.
For questions, call Village Administrator Don Northrup at (315) 539-9131 or dnorthrup@waterloony.com.