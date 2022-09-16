Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 knots expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to Sodus Bay. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&