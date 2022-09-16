WATERLOO — Undaunted by two prior rejections, village officials once again will seek a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
As part of the process, the Village Board will host an information booth during the weekly Waterloo Rotary Club Farmers Market Saturday in La Fayette Park.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials will be seeking input from residents on ways to spend the grant, should it be awarded. Proposed projects to date include building improvements, streetscape upgrades, and canalside enhancements. Information on the DRI program will be provided too.
Those unable to attend in person Saturday can participate via www.surveymonkey.com/r9TGRG5.
LaBella Associates of Rochester is assisting the village in the application process.