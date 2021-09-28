WATERLOO — The village did not succeed in its bid before, so it is trying again.
Village officials have applied for a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from New York state for the second time. Its 2019 application was not selected.
The new application, filed Sept. 15, focuses on the momentum currently underway in the village “which is experiencing significant private sector investors and unparalleled improvements to local infrastructure,” Village Administrator Don Northrup said.
The major projects included in the application:
• A proposal to facilitate the redevelopment of a 6½-acre canalside parcel currently owned by the New York State Power Authority. This was the focus of a Reimagining the Canals initiative, which envisioned a mixed-use development of housing, retail and restaurants, with boat-docking ability, recreational improvements and connectivity enhancements between the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and downtown.
• The revitalization of 1 W. Main St., the current location of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce; the Chamber plans to move to a new site in Tyre. The current property owner, Howard Friedman of New York City, is proposing to redevelop this anchor building into a mixed-use project of retail and residential development. The plans include connecting the building to an adjacent micro-brewery and a food hall concept containing entrepreneurial restaurants to provide a wide range of dining options.
• Improvements to parking, streetscape and pedestrian access. The village is completing a downtown-wide study of infrastructure needs to beautify downtown and improve parking and pedestrian connectivity. DRI funds would support implementation of recommendations of this study.
• Enhancements to 23 E. Main St., a three-level shop center and office building, and the former Grange Hall on Virginia Street. The village wants to help the owners renovate these historic structures to provide retail, restaurant and residential development. The former Grange Hall would be converted into a performance venue, hosting concerts and other performing arts and community-oriented uses.
• The former Moore’s Furniture Store at 38 Washington St., also owned by Friedman, is being proposed to be converted to the Waterloo Arts Center, an art gallery featuring works from regional artists and a range of other cultural activities. The building is located between downtown and the canal and would provide a key connection between the two.
• Oak Island is eyed for DRI funds to help the village continue to provide recreational activities, including enhancing fishing, boat docking, kayaking and other connections to the canal.
Northrup said in preparing the new application, the village’s Economic Development Committee sponsored a multi-year process that included integration of village planing efforts, engagement with the state Canal Corp., and hours of engagement with the public to help shape application elements.
It’s anticipated that finalists will be announced before the end of the year. Finalists are required to provide a presentation to state officials, who will then recommend up to two communities in the Finger Lakes Region for $10 million awards. The community or communities selected will be connected with a state-sponsored implementation strategist, who will assist the village in developing an investment plan for DRI funds and local contributions.