WATERLOO — Village officials want to remove dangerous chemicals related to firefighting foam used at the former Seneca Army Depot from the village’s Seneca Lake water supply.
To do that, they propose installing a Granular Activated Carbon filter system at the water treatment plant in Fayette, a late addition to an already approved $5.6 million water system upgrade project.
At Monday night’s conference call-only Village Board meeting, trustees will vote to amend the earlier bond resolution to add $3 million for the GAC system to the $5.6 million previously approved. The amended bond resolution requires a two-thirds vote of the board.
If approved, the resolution would be subject to a permissive referendum. That means if a petition asking for a public referendum is submitted by a certain date and contains a specified number of signatures, a vote must be scheduled.
The original serial bond motion was approved Dec. 18, 2018.
In other action, the board will be given a presentation by the Waterloo Downtown Economic Development Committee.
The board also will consider scheduling its final 2019-20 fiscal year-end review meeting for 3:30 p.m. May 27.