WATERLOO — The village has launched a survey to get input from area residents and businesses about improving pedestrian and bicycle connections and parking availability.
It is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WaterlooCAP. Paper copies also will be available at the Village Hall, 41 W. Main St.
Survey responses will be accepted from April 1 to April 22.
The survey is an opportunity for the community to provide feedback on ways to improve pedestrian and bicycle access to downtown, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, the canal trail, Oak Island and schools.
The village is partnering with the Genesee Transportation Council to conduct the Circulation, Accessibility and Parking (CAP) study. The study area extends along Main, Virginia, Washington and Fayette streets. It also includes questions about vehicle parking areas.
In a related matter, the village and the New York Power Authority conducted a public information meeting Monday on plans of the Power Authority and state Canal Corporation to offer a 10 site “glamour camping” — or glamping — area on the western portion of Oak Island this summer.
In collaboration with the village, the program would take place on regular and platform tent sites under a program called “Canal Excursions” through the Re-imaging the Canals initiatives. It is based on last summer’s NY Canal Staycations program that offered various day trips and outings along the canal system and celebrated canalside businesses.
With details still being worked out, including a vendor to run the program, approximately 30 trees in the western portion of Oak Island were cut down. The tree removal was done in coordination with the Power Authority forestry department. The village granted permission in advance of the work being done.
Under the proposal, local residents still will have access to Oak Island’s rails, picnic areas, designated fishing locations and other amenities while glamping is occurring. The Canal Corporation owns Oak Island and leases about five acres to the village.