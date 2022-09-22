WATERLOO — In January, the school district’s Board of Education voted 5-4 not to sell Walnut Street Field to the village for $1.
This week, the board changed its mind — unanimously — and agreed to sell the green space to the village. For $1.
“We’ve been working for this to happen for a long time,” village Mayor Jack O’Connor said. “We are gracious they decided to sell it to us.”
O’Connor said the village will continue to maintain the field for athletic team practices and public recreational use, but will remove the tennis court at the southwest corner of the property and put another recreational use in that space.
Village Board member John Butlak, a former school board member, presented a plan for use of the field and urged the board to sell the property to the village for $1. Cindy French, who lives across the street from the field, also asked the board to approve the sale.
Walnut Street Field was used by the district and the public when the high school, then the middle school, and lastly the multi-age elementary school were located in the Main Street School several blocks away. When Main Street School closed in 2014, the field became surplus.