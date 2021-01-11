WATERLOO — A $6.1 million upgrade to the village water treatment plant and distribution system, three years in the making, could go out to bid after Monday’s Village Board meeting.
The board will be given a presentation on final details of the capital project by Patrick Nicoletta of the MRB Group. That will be followed by consideration of a motion to authorize the bidding process for the project.
The project will involve upgrades to the water treatment system at the Fayette plant on the east shore of Seneca Lake, as well as to the intake system and the storage tanks. A part of the project would be installation of equipment to remove Harmful Algal Blooms and perfluoromethyl system toxins from the lake water as part of the treatment process. There would be a Granular Activated Carbon treatment system installed as part of that process.
The project will be paid for with $3 million in low interest loans over 30 years and a $3 million state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant. The project is anticipated to cost water users an additional $16 a year on their water bills.
In other agenda items, a presentation will be made by the Cornell University Design Connect architectural students and Alex Tranmer of Camoin Associates on the design of a proposed art center for the former Moore’s Furniture Store at 38 Washington St. The building is owned by Howard Friedman of New York City.
The board also will be given a presentation on a new energy grant program for water billing equipment, such as meters, by Emily Palumbos of MRB Group. Later, the board will consider a motion to proceed with the grant writing request for the new energy grant program.
In other action, the board will:
• Set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, in the Village Hall, for the Community Development Block Grant program.
• Consider scheduling a public hearing for Feb. 8 on proposed Local Law 1 of 2021. This law would grant partial property tax exemption to certain senior citizens and persons with disabilities and set income limits for those exemptions.
Monday’s meeting, under COVID-19 guidelines, will be in Village Hall, 41 W. Main St.