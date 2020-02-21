WATERLOO — If at first you don’t succeed, try again.
That old saying applies to the village in terms of the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
The village applied for the $10 million grant for 2019 and earned finalist status but eventually lost out to neighboring Seneca Falls.
Undaunted, village officials will try again for the 2020 grant.
The first step in that process will be an informational meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ciccino’s Restaurant, 22 E. Main St.
All Waterloo residents, business owners and employers are invited to attend and provide input about the DRI program. They are encouraged to provide input on what they would like to see done to revitalize the downtown area if the grant should be awarded.
There will be a short presentation describing the DRI process, followed by interactive public feedback stations. The DRI provides communities the opportunity to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities.
“What do people think? We want to know,” said Mayor Jack O’Connor. “Please assist us in building a strong and reflective DRI application for the village. And don’t forget to fill out the survey on the village website.”
The village is being assisted in the DRI application process by the MRB Group of Rochester. The $10 million would be targeted to revitalize the core downtown business districts on Main and Virginia streets, connecting downtown and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and Oak Island.
For more information, call (315) 539-9131. The village website is www.waterloony.com.