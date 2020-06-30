CANANDAIGUA — In this age of digital music, those with a fondness for the old vinyl records now have a new place to go.
The Canandaigua Record Exchange opened earlier this month at 170 Mill St. It’s operated by Jon Cooley.
“Canandaigua’s chosen spot for new and used vinyl fills the void in the Finger Lakes region for a record store created when Geneva’s Area Records closed several years ago,” Cooley said, referring to the iconic store that closed in the fall of 2017 after 40 years.
The new record store is open noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cooley said he will open the store by appointment on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cooley said his store stocks the latest releases, as well as new back-stock and used records from a wide range of artists covering many music genres. Records can be special ordered as well.
Customers are asked to wear masks, use in-store hand sanitizer, and maintain proper social distancing.