GENEVA — Those who illegally park on city streets during snowstorms make it harder on the city’s snowplow crews.
And pretty soon, they’ll be making it harder on their wallets as well.
Last week, City Council increased the fine for illegally parking on city streets during snow alerts from $20 to $75 as a way to get residents to comply.
Under the third year of a pilot program, vehicles must be taken off the street when the city issues a snow alert, which residents can receive by text or email. The alerts also are posted on the city’s Facebook page.
During those alert periods, there is no on-street parking, other than streets that have alternate-side parking, such as parts of North Genesee Street and South Main.
Last week’s storm found violators on a number of city streets. Police said they did not tow vehicles — which some maintain is the only way to get motorists to comply — but they did ticket them.
The illegal parking makes the jobs of city crews even harder than they already are, said Public Works Director Joe Venuti.
“During and after an event, cars that are left parked on streets make their routes much more challenging to clean, and it often requires multiple costly trips to safely clear,” he said.
Under current rules, drivers violating winter parking restrictions are fined $20 for the first day and each day after during the restriction period. The heftier fines were instituted as an alternative to towing, which can cost a motorist $125 to $150, according to City Comptroller Adam Blowers.
The goal, Blowers told Council at its January meeting, is compliance, not punishment.
At last Wednesday’s meeting, Council approved the new parking fine fee by an 8-1 vote, with Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra the lone dissenter. She said the fine is excessive.
Venuti said the Council action is necessary, but if it were up to him, the city would use the ordinance on the books, which prohibits on-street parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., except where alternate-side parking is allowed. The city was ready to revive the existing ordinance late last year but ultimately decided to stay with the alert program, designed to make it easier for residents to find a place to park their cars in the winter. The logic was that the city does not get enough significant snowfalls to need a 2 to 6 a.m. ban on on-street parking all winter long. Under that ordinance, motorists could conceivably get parking tickets even if the weather was dry.
However, the ordinance served the DPW well, Venuti said.
“Established alternate side parking and city-wide parking bans … during the winter months helped control that (illegal parking),” he said. “But the pilot winter restrictions are in place, and we deal with that the best we can.”
Venuti said the DPW has a responsibility to keep city streets passable during poor winter weather and in “reasonably safe condition” for both routine travel and for emergency services, and he doesn’t believe the city is asking too much of its citizens to comply.
“I believe that it is in the best interest of the residents and visitors of the city to share in the responsibility by temporarily finding off-street parking when a winter snow event is forecast,” he said. “No one wants to see people issued parking tickets or be towed. However, something needs to be done. The new fine increase for winter parking may deter owners from leaving vehicles on the streets during a snow event.”
The city can begin ticketing illegally parked cars during snow alerts as soon as the tickets arrive, said City Clerk Lori Guinan.
“It could be this year, depending on when the tickets come in, and it is strictly for parking on the street when the city has issued a no overnight parking notice when there is snow,” Guinan said. “It was suggested that they be a different color to stand out from the regular tickets, but I have not seen the proposed ticket, so I cannot say.”