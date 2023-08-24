Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Monroe and Ontario. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding along Irondequoit Creek and other small creeks and low-lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 435 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated around 2 inches of rain fell in the warned area, causing creeks to rise and ponding of water in low-lying areas. The gauge on Irondequoit Creek indicated that there is flooding at Ellison Park which may impact some roads in and around the park. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rochester, Irondequoit, East Rochester, Fairport, Brighton, Penfield, Victor, Pittsford and Fishers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&