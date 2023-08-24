SENECA FALLS — The attorney for Waterloo Container Co. is claiming that Seneca Meadows Inc. is violating the 2007 host community agreement with the town of Seneca Falls by applying to expand its Route 414 landfill without a new or amended agreement in place.
In a letter to the town board dated Aug. 21, attorney Doug Zamelis of Cooperstown demanded the town enforce the agreement.
“Seneca Meadows Inc. is currently in violation of sub-paragraph IV of the 2007 host community agreement with the town of Seneca Falls,” Zamelis wrote. “Therefore, Waterloo Container Co. demands the town board take legal action to enjoin further violation thereof and reserves all its rights in the event the Town Board fails to do so.”
According to Zamelis, sub-paragraph IV of the agreement states “Seneca Meadows will not seek vertical or lateral expansion of its facility to treat, store, dispose or transport solid waste after the year 2025 unless and until a new or amended host community agreement is entered into between the town and Seneca Meadows.”
At the Aug. 1 Town Board meeting, Zamelis said there was discussion of a draft Memorandum of Understanding between SMI and the town that states that “on July 20, 2020, SMI applied to the DEC for a permit to further expand the landfill.” He said that in a draft Environmental Impact Statement scoping document prepared by SMI in December 2022, the company is seeking an increase in the existing maximum permitted landfill height by about 70 feet, from 774 to 843.5 feet above sea level.
“Having submitted the Valley Infill Expansion application to the DEC without having first entered into a new or amended host community agreement with the town, SMI is in violation of sub-paragraph IV of the 2007 Community Host Agreement to the direct detriment of the town, its residents and businesses,” the letter says. “Waterloo Container therefore demands the town board institute civil action in Seneca County Supreme Court enjoining Seneca Meadows’ further violation of this sub-paragraph of the host community agreement. If the Town Board fails to institute civil action to enjoin further violation of the 2007 host community agreement on or before Sept. 30, 2023, Waterloo Container will understand the town board refuses to enforce the 2007 host community agreement and will reserve all its rights, including, without limitation, its right to further assert the execution of the draft Memorandum of Understanding would constitute an action subject to the State Environmental Quality Review Act.”
Zamelis concluded by saying if the town board does not enforce this provision of the 2007 agreement, “no resident or property owner in the town or member of the public or government should expect the town board would ever enforce any other provision of any new or amended host community agreement against SMI.”
Supervisor Mike Ferrara declined comment. “(Town) attorneys are reviewing the letter,” Ferrara wrote in an email.
The DEC is evaluating the draft EIS submitted by SMI to determine if it addresses all relevant environmental issues. Once a final EIS is approved, public hearings will be scheduled. Approval of the upward expansion would allow the landfill to remain open until 2040.
Local Law 3-2016 required the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI challenged the law in court, and state Supreme Court Judge Dan Doyle nullified it. Zamelis has filed a notice of appeal on behalf of his clients in the matter, Waterloo Container Co., Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, and Burgess Road property owner Dixie Lemmon. The town, also a defendant in the litigation, declined to appeal Doyle’s decision.