SENECA FALLS — Several people were pepper sprayed, and at least one person was taken to the hospital, after supporters of the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs clashed with Cayuga Indian Nation police.
The violence broke out Saturday morning, shortly after a press conference near Route 89 — including comments by those chiefs — ended.
While Seneca Falls police, Seneca County sheriff's officers and state police were on the scene during the press conference to keep an eye on things, other officers rushed to the scene after the violence broke out.
