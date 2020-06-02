GENEVA — A man wanted on a Virginia murder charge was apprehended Saturday by a U.S. Marshals task force.
In a press release, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the capture of Alton Powers, 19. He faces a first-degree murder charge in the April 17 shooting death of Stephen D. White III, 23, in Newport, Va.
Powers was arrested about 3 p.m. Saturday as he was walking on North Exchange Street. Marshals learned Powers may be in the area and conducted surveillance before apprehending him without incident.
Janelle Yaeger, public affairs officer for the U.S. Marshal Service in Western New York, said the task force notified and worked with Geneva police in the apprehension.
“We believe he was hiding out in the area, but are unsure what the relationship between the subject and local residents is,” Yaeger said in an email.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua and Lt. Matt Valenti did not return an email from the Times asking if Powers has any connection to Geneva.
Powers was taken to the Ontario County Jail as a fugitive from justice. District Attorney Jim Ritts said Monday that Powers waived extradition and will be taken to Virginia.