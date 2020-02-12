LYONS — According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, approximately 1.5 million high school students nationwide annually experience physical abuse from a dating partner.
The center also reports that 75 percent of parents have never talked to their children about domestic violence.
With those numbers in mind, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts notes that February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
“Anyone can raise awareness about the issue, say something about abuse when you see it, and organize your community to make a difference,” Virts said.
Locally, the Victims Resource Center of the Finger Lakes in Newark helps victims of domestic, dating and family violence, sexual assault, stalking, bullying, and child abuse.
Virts said the agency helps victims in a sensitive, respectful and confidential manner and provides services at a domestic violence shelter for Wayne, Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties. The center also does school prevention education programs, training for law enforcement and district attorney offices, local magistrates, churches, and first responders.
The center can be reached at (315) 331-1171 or a 24/7 bilingual (English/Spanish) confidential, toll-free hotline at 1-866-343-8808 or 1-800-456-1172.
Virts reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for December:
• Forty-nine males and 13 females were committed to the county jail. There were 36 transports, 4,396 inmate meals served, and nearly $21,000 collected from 20 inmates released on bail and fines.
Inmates worked 1,564 hours during the month including time in the laundry, cleaning the facility and food service.
The jail secured nine parole violators and five inmates for transfer to prison.
• Court security officers cleared 2,918 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 20 weapons and 60 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security. Those items included firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, and other items.
• Deputies traveled 94,768 miles on patrol and responded to 141 motor-vehicle accidents that resulted in 22 injuries. They also responded to three reports of missing people and 29 animal complaints.
There were 2,610 complaints during December. Investigators and deputies handled seven major crimes and 339 minor crimes and also took part in five fire investigations.
• Deputies issued 140 traffic tickets in December and made 53 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors, or violations. They also made 16 mental health arrests.
• The jail registered 27 sex offenders. The records office processed 78 requests for reports and did 74 records checks.
• The pistol permit unit processed 38 permit applications and did 50 permit amendments requiring a “Brady check” for background.
• The civil office processed 104 legal papers and 101 family court orders, handled 12 evictions, received more than $182,000 in income executions and paid out more than $180,000 to creditors.
• Police in Wayne County charged 12 people with driving while intoxicated, including four arrests each by the sheriff’s office and state police. Newark police made two DWI arrests, the Clyde Police Department one and Macedon PD one.
• Virts, sheriff’s office Lt. Robert Milby and Sgt/Inv. Tammy Ryndock attended training in Rochester during Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Virts also attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Association winter conference and the state Association of Counties legislative conference in Albany.
• Corrections Officer Tracey Kozlowski was recognized for 20 years of employment with the sheriff’s office. Deputy Nick Yates and Betty Rose Chardeen, confidential secretary, were recognized for 10 years of service.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.