LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is among the growing list of law enforcement leaders to comment on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“George Floyd’s death is beyond tragic, should never have happened and was so outside of law enforcement training and protocol I was shocked and infuriated to see the videos,” Virts said in a recent column. “Not one officer showed any type of leadership with proper restraint protocol.”
Virts said his deputies and corrections officers, and all law enforcement officers in New York state, have been trained that placing a person in distress on their stomach — especially when restrained — will cause positional asphyxia. He added that positional asphyxia, hog tying, choke holds, strangulation holds, and blows to the head and neck with impact tools are not acceptable and against the use of force training protocol for New York officers.
“Please do not judge the Finger Lakes region and Rochester-area sheriffs’ offices, city, village and town police departments, and New York State Police by the horrific conduct that law enforcement officers exhibited that caused the death of George Floyd,” Virts said.
Virts said he continually monitors and discusses, with community groups, the balance between the constitutional right to protest, officer safety, and the enforcement of laws.
“I cannot promise you a bad outcome will not occur in Wayne County, but I can assure you that the policies, training, officer supervision, leadership, community outreach and my expectations to provide the highest law enforcement standards will not waver,” he said. “Our deputy sheriffs, correction and court security officers are trained to act and react with professionalism, empathy and compassion no matter your ethnicity, race, creed, religion or color. I will continue to hold people accountable.”
Virts reports the following sheriff’s office statistics from April:
• The jail made nine transports, served 4,033 inmate meals and collected more than $20,000 from inmates released on bails and fines. Inmates worked 1,598 hours in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.
• Court security officers cleared 212 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer.
• Deputies traveled 105,654 miles on patrol and investigated 57 motor-vehicle collisions, including 16 with injury. Deputies also followed up on four missing persons cases, 25 animal complaints, and 4,073 miscellaneous complaints.
• Deputies and investigators looked into 11 major crimes and 344 minor crimes, and took part in eight fire investigations.
• Deputies issued 178 traffic tickets.
• The civil office processed eight legal papers and 25 family court orders, received more than $147,000 and paid out more than $144,000 to creditors.
• The police services and jail reports are pending, since the clerks working in those areas have been furloughed due the county’s COVID-19 workforce reduction plan.
• Wayne County law enforcement charged nine people with driving while intoxicated in April — eight by the state police and one by Newark police.
• As of March 12, all schools, training and business travel by sheriff’s office personnel has been suspended until the COVID-19 state of emergency ends. The exceptions are the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy.
Virts said he, sheriff’s office Lt. Joe Croft, Deputy Sam Ross and Deputy Brian Larkin attended the Ring of Light Police Memorial Service in Rochester.
• Detective Sergeant Tammy Ryndock completed 20 years of service to the sheriff’s office. Deputy Robert Fiorito completed 15 years of service.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.