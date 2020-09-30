LYONS — There was a time when Barry Virts saw himself as Wayne County’s sheriff while in his late 60s or early 70s.
He’s had a change of heart.
“I still have the determination, passion and drive to be sheriff. However, I love the sheriff’s office more than being the county’s elected sheriff,” Virts said by email Tuesday. “My plan was to work until I was 69 or even to 73 doing this job. I enjoy the challenging work that much. But when I look at our very young staff, if I was fortunate enough to be elected for a fourth or fifth term it would not be in the best interest of the sheriff’s office as a whole and going forward.”
Virts, who was first elected sheriff in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017, recently told the county Republican Committee he doesn’t plan to run again in 2021, when his current four-year term is up. Now 64, he believes it will open the door for his veteran officers to advance to leadership positions, including sheriff.
“Me staying would cause a huge gap in supervisors and command staff experience,” Virts said, noting some of those officers would likely retire if he ran again. “I want the sheriff’s office to continue to have experienced leadership, supervision and command staff going forward.”
Virts has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 40 years, starting as a corrections officer in 1977 and road patrol deputy a year later. He was promoted to sergeant in 1985, supervising the night patrol, and three years later went to criminal investigations.
He was promoted to criminal investigations lieutenant in 1993, overseeing that unit, and then promoted to chief deputy in 1999 as the chief administrative officer at the jail. He held that job until his first election as sheriff.
“I have loved every minute of being your Wayne County sheriff, and it has consumed every minute of my life 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he wrote. “The constant availability never bothered me. The stress of the job has never bothered me.”
Virts, who has had leadership positions in the state sheriffs’ association and been involved with sheriffs’ organizations on a national level, said he plans to keep meeting the daily challenges as sheriff over the next 15 months.
“I remain committed to lead this office by the professional accreditation standards we operate by and demand the highest degree of professionalism and integrity by the employees of this office,” he wrote. “It has and will continue to be an honor and privilege to be your Wayne County sheriff through the end of my term.”