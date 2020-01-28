LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts was named to the executive committee of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association recently.
Virts was elected at the organization’s 86th annual winter training conference last week in Albany.
The Albany-based association includes the state’s 55 elected sheriffs and three appointed sheriffs. It formed in 1934 to represent the interests and concerns of sheriffs and their constituents before the state Legislature, governor’s office, and state criminal justice agencies. It also provides training and support to sheriffs and their staffs. The executive committee is responsible for guiding the activities of the association between the annual meetings.
At the conference, the association also adopted resolutions opposing the decriminalization of marijuana in New York. Members said it is contrary to efforts to fight the opioid and vaping epidemics.
The association is also opposing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal for shared county jails, with members saying it will have an impact on families, defense attorneys, inmates, and taxpayers. The sheriffs also continue to urge changes to the recently enacted bail reform and discovery rules.
Virts, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 1977, has been sheriff since 2010. He was the state association president in 2018.