LYONS — As he nears the end of a nearly 45-year career, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has been recognized with a prestigious law enforcement honor.
Virts received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award at a recent meeting of the county Board of Supervisors. It is the highest award given by the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute.
“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute and all the sheriffs of New York state for my career work, and as sheriff working directly with so many of them since 2010,” Virts said.
The award is named for Grover Cleveland, the only U.S. president to be a sheriff (in Erie County) before he became president. Virts is only the ninth New York sheriff to receive the award, which goes to an active sheriff. Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike received the award in 2015.
“Sheriff Virts set the bar on how a professional sheriff should be and act,” said Spike, president of the institute’s board of directors. “He embodies the very essence of this award. Sheriff Virts strongly believes, as President Grover Cleveland did, that public office is a public trust.”
Virts began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1977 as a corrections officer and was a road patrol deputy a year later. He rose through the ranks over the years, including head of criminal investigations and jail administrator, before he was first elected sheriff in 2009.
He was reelected in 2013 and 2017 but will be retiring at the end of the year.
“I am especially thankful that Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, as president of the state sheriffs’ institute, presented me with the award as he was a mentor to me when I first became sheriff,” Virts said. “My success throughout my career and as sheriff is directly linked to the good work the corrections officers, court security officers, deputy sheriffs and our clerks do every day.”