LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is organizing the annual child safety program.
All students in the county, kindergarten through fifth grade, will get age-appropriate safety manuals through the school resource officer program. The manuals include information on general child safety, dangerous people, bicycle safety, internet safety, drug awareness, violence prevention, bullies and senior citizen safety.
Virts, who approved the content, said local businesses have helped cover the cost of materials.
The National Child Safety Council is involved in the program, which is designed specifically for elementary school-age children. Letters will be sent to business and industrial leaders, asking for support.
The council was founded in 1954 as a national nonprofit. As such, contributions for the program are tax-deductible.