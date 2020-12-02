LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts promoted Deputy Laura Elsbree to sergeant in October.
Elsbree, an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is assigned to the road patrol as a shift supervisor. She started as a deputy sheriff in June 2002.
“Deputy Laura Elsbree’s professionalism and leadership will give her the ability to do an extraordinary job as a sergeant,” Virts said in a press release. “Her command and ‘teaching the way’ to deputies under her supervision will be the essential function Sgt. Elsbree will provide to our deputies.”
Virts said Elsbree will direct, schedule, teach, mentor, and supervise the deputy sheriffs assigned to her.