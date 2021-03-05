LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has promoted Robert Milby from lieutenant to administrative chief deputy.
“Milby’s law enforcement experience and organizational skills will service this office well in his new administrative role,” Virts said in a news release.
Milby has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 26 years. He began his career as a deputy sheriff and later became a field training officer, sergeant, narcotics task force supervisor, road patrol lieutenant, and criminal investigations lieutenant. During his career he has supervised the sheriff department’s juvenile office, recreation safety unit, K-9 teams, Honor Guard unit, and court security division. He is a past member of the sheriff’s office emergency response team and the Rochester Regional Joint Terrorism task force.
The Palmyra resident currently serves on the regional opioid task force and board of directors for the Child Advocacy Center in Wayne County. He has been involved in police reform and reinvention meetings at the county level.
Virts said Milby’s new duties will include supervision and oversight of the civil office, corrections division, records office, and pistol permit unit.
Earlier this year, Milby announced he is running for sheriff in November.
“I have served the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Wayne County to the best of my abilities for the last 25-plus years, and will continue that service in my new position,” Milby said in the release. “We have an excellent public safety organization that operates with integrity, pride and professionalism. No matter what division they are assigned to, our sheriff’s office is staffed by extraordinarily talented and dedicated men and women who keep us all safe, 24/7.”