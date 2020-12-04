LYONS — After a mild and generally snow-free November, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is asking people to think about winter driving in December and early 2021.
“Remember, it is impossible and economically infeasible for the state and town highway departments to have roadways free of snow and ice with our winter weather conditions,” Virts said in his monthly column.
Virts said drivers can largely avoid bad-weather accidents with some common-sense actions like slowing down, giving yourself extra time to get to your destination, leaving plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and turning on your headlights.
The sheriff also touched on other topics in his column:
• Holiday shopping safety — If you are shopping at night, park in a well-lit area and do not leave packages in plain sight in your vehicle.
When using an automated teller machine, protect your personal identification number by shielding the keypad from anyone standing near you. Do not throw away the receipt near the ATM.
Notify your credit-card company and law enforcement immediately if your card is lost, stolen or misused. Virts said people should be aware of strangers approaching for any reason.
“At this time of year, con artists may try various methods of distracting you with intentions to steal your money and/or packages,” he said.
• Yellow Dot card — Virts said a free holiday gift people can get for a loved one is the Yellow Dot kit, which is designed to help emergency responders provide lifesaving medical attention during the first “golden hour” after a crash or home emergency.
The kit includes a medical information card, recent photo and a yellow dot decal, which goes on the rear driver’s side window or a home’s front door. The card and photo go in the vehicle glove compartment, or in a clear plastic freezer bag placed in a visible location in your freezer or refrigerator.
To get a Yellow Dot kit, contact Betty Rose Chardeen at (315) 946-5799 or bchardeen@co.wayne.ny.us. People can also order the kit online at nysheriffs.org/yellowdot.
• Snowmobile safety — Virts noted it is illegal to drive a snowmobile more than 55 mph, operate a machine while intoxicated, or to pilot it recklessly. In addition, snowmobilers cannot ride on private property without the owner’s consent.
“I encourage all snowmobilers to enjoy their winter sport in a safe manner and respect the rights of home and landowners,” Virts said.
Virts also reports the following October statistics:
• Thirty-one males and five females were remanded to the county jail. There were 50 inmate transports and 3,711 meals served.
Inmates worked 1,265 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning, and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County, secured one parole violator, and readied five inmates for transfer to state prisons.
Court security officers cleared 1,210 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing nine weapons and 34 contraband items similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 106,467 miles on patrol, responding to 124 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in 20 injuries but no fatalities. Officers also handled four missing persons cases, 15 animal complaints, 1,257 miscellaneous complaints, seven major crimes, 350 minor crimes and 10 fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,492, with deputies issuing 446 traffic tickets and making 13 DWI arrests. There were 199 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 23 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 53 legal papers and 83 family court orders, received more than $116,000 and paid out more than $116,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the 13 DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made 11 DWI arrests in the county. The Newark Police Department and Macedon PD made one DWI arrest each.
• Court Security Supervisor Dawn Pisciotti assisted in the accreditation process for court security in Livingston County. Sgt. Andrew Steel, Sgt. Joseph Compton, Corrections Officer Courtney Brownell, and Corrections Officer Lyndsi Wernert attended jail computation training in Livingston County.
• Court Security Officer Dan Carr completed 25 years of service with the sheriff’s office, while Corrections Officer Joilynn Rising marked 15 years and Corrections Officer James Black 10 years. Deputy Thomas D’Amato and Court Security Officer Julie Smith completed five years of service.