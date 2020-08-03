LYONS — They are not new, but Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts wants to let people know of parking spots designated as internet purchase exchange zones in front of the sheriff’s office jail facility off Route 31.
“I have had these up for a couple of years,” Virts said. “I just want to remind folks of the availability to use them.”
Virts said the spots are meant to promote safety when making the in-person exchange as part of an online transaction, such as on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.
“The parking spots are under 24/7 video surveillance for safety,” Virts said.
In his monthly column, Virts also discussed sex offender awareness and verification. Wayne County has 365 registered sex offenders living in towns and villages in the county, and Virts reports current information each month to the Board of Supervisors’ public safety committee, and forwards town-specific data to each supervisor.
Current sex offenders registered in each town are: Arcadia (73), Butler (27), Galen (24), Huron (27), Lyons (59), Macedon (17), Marion (14), Ontario (26), Palmyra (24), Rose (12), Savannah (15), Sodus (38), Walworth (7), Williamson (19), and Wolcott (35).
Each month, the sheriff’s office verifies the address of offenders and other information, including current photos. People can find out more by going to waynecosheriff.org and getting the free sheriff’s app.
Virts said people with questions can contact the sheriff’s office or their municipal police department.
“This information is not to alarm you, but to give you the resources to protect yourself, your loved ones, to prevent crime and victimization,” Virts said.
Virts reports the following statistics for June:
• Eighteen males and three females were remanded to the jail. There were 28 transports and 3,286 inmate meals served.
Inmates worked 1,456 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County, secured one parole violator and two inmates ready for transfer to state prisons.
Court security officers cleared 933 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons through the magnetometer, securing five contraband items similar to TSA airport security.
• Deputies traveled 126,209 miles on patrol during June, responding to 88 motor-vehicle crashes resulting in one fatality and eight injuries. Officers also handled two missing persons cases, 30 animal complaints, 2,426 miscellaneous complaints, 11 major crimes, 467 minor crimes and 9 fire investigations.
Total complaints for the month were 4,119, with deputies issuing 396 traffic tickets and making 9 DWI arrests. There were 125 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 22 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 26 legal papers and 50 family court orders, received more than $141,000 and paid out more than $140,000 to creditors.
• In addition to the nine DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made five DWI arrests in the county, and there were two each by the Macedon Police Department and Newark PD.
• Deputy Steve Mitchell completed 40 years of service and Sgt. Rick Morrison completed 30 years. Deputy Lacey Hendershot and Deputy Anthony Senecal marked five years with the sheriff’s office.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.