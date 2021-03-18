LYONS — June 12, 2020 is a date Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts will remember for some time.
That was the day Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order 203, which requires communities to have police reform plans in place by April 1 of this year. For nearly every day since last June, Virts said he has been working to make it happen.
“All I can say is this: I have done everything I can do, as the elected sheriff of this county, to ready this office for police reform,” Virts said. “Since the executive order was issued last June, I spent the vast majority of my time preparing the sheriff’s office with additional training above and beyond our traditional annual trainings. We have also made changes to our policies and procedures.”
The plan can be seen at waynecosheriff.org and on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Comments can be submitted until March 21, and the Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt the plan at a meeting next week.
The plan includes several categories that Virts believes are noteworthy. One is the purchase/creation of a records management system, an idea Virts came up with in 2014, to track demographics and data for any signs of disproportionate traffic stops and searches on people of color.
Virts does not believe that is the case.
“This will help greatly in tracking demographics, to show that I believe we are doing the right thing and have been doing the right thing all along,” Virts said.
Another “action item” is training, both continued and enhanced, for the entire county workforce including the sheriff’s office. That would include annual training in de-escalation, implicit bias, racial bias, systemic racism, and other areas.
County officials, including Virts and Jim Haitz — director of Wayne Behavioral Health — are working toward an open access center for 24/7 care related to the county mental health crisis intervention team.
The reform plan also calls for creating a minority community advocacy committee separate from county government for all minority community-related issues, not just law enforcement concerns. Complaints addressed by this committee would go to whatever county department the issue is with.
“I’ve heard the Black and Brown community is afraid to lodge a complaint against law enforcement, and this committee can be their advocate for their complaint, or any complaint against a county department,” Virts said. “My office has always been open for anyone to come in and talk to me.”
The plan also calls for a civilian review advisory board to address minority and other issues. That would also be specific to county departments.
Virts said he will work with the Board of Supervisors, through the state Association of Counties and the state Sheriffs’ Association, to close loopholes for internal investigations when the subject of that probe resigns before the investigation begins. Virts would like to see those results reported to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
“These deal with people before they go to another department, or quit to go somewhere else,” he said.
Virts, who is retiring at the end of the year, is also backing continuation of the school resource officer program.
“That is a very important program,” he said.