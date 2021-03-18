WARE responds to reform plan

In a March 14 letter to the county Board of Supervisors, the group Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE) criticized the county's response to Gov. Cuomo's Executive Order 203, saying it is inadequate in responding to racial justice public safety issues in the community.

"After a total of only six working sessions of the EO 203 Committee formed by Chairman Ken Miller with the indispensable support of Sheriff Barry Virts starting in mid-January, Wayne County's draft plan of only 647 words and 10 bullet points does not address the issues included in the executive order and does not fully address the stated needs of the community," the letter says.

The complete letter can be found at fltimes.com. WARE previously criticized Miller for the panel's original makeup, which Dr. John "Lory" Ghertner — a WARE member who is white — said included no people of color.

In an email to the Times this week, Ghertner reiterated his concerns about the reform plan are focused on Miller, not Virts.

"Sheriff Virts and I have disagreements on policy, but not on his actions related to this," Ghertner said. "He has been the driving force to get Wayne County’s response approved by the state."

Miller did not respond to an email from the Times seeking comments on WARE's letter. In a previous article, Miller said comments on the reform plan will be accepted until March 21 and should be addressed to kfmiller@co.wayne.ny.us with the page number and section of the plan identified, if applicable.