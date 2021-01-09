OVID — Sunday is the deadline for South Seneca school district children in grades 3-8 to register for a free, virtual after-school activities program offered by Seneca County 4-H.
The program begins Tuesday and continues through May. It runs 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for elementary students and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays for middle-schoolers.
“The program will see children spark interests, explore, learn, share, set goals, practice critical thinking and teamwork, problem solving and communicate, all while having fun with friends and caring adults,” 4-H After School Educator Robin Houseworth said.
Houseworth said activities will include building a Mars rover, animal husbandry, engineering by building structures out of reused materials, weaving and felting, food science through nutrition, food preparation and food safety, and natural world and water conservation exploration by building a watershed.
Register at www.senecacountyccs.org or by calling (315) 539-9251. A Zoom link will be provided with registration materials.
Houseworth said registrations will be accepted after Sunday if there are available spots left to fill.