GENEVA — The town of Geneva and Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association are teaming up to present a farm symposium virtually later this month. It’s scheduled for 3 p.m. March 31 via Zoom.
The Seneca-Keuka Lake Watershed-based symposium will focus on the payment for ecosystem services and carbon-capture programs that pay farmers to sequester carbon on a regional and national scale.
Rebekah Carlson of NORI, a national-scale carbon marketplace, and Matt Sheffer of Hudson Carbon, a regional farm organization that works to prove the viability of carbon farming practices, are the lead presenters.
“Soil health incentive programs are a pretty hot buzz on the national scale, and people are talking more about paying farmers for their ecosystem services and carbon capture,” said Jacob Fox, town of Geneva Smart Climate Coordinator. “These programs are available now and we want our local farmers to better understand and take advantage of them.”
Fox said farmers are part of the clean water and clean air puzzle. By paying farmers to be proactive and improve their soil health “we might not have some of these larger issues on the back end from flooding and water pollution,” Fox said.
Farmers in the Seneca-Keuka Watershed who attend and fill out a post-symposium questionnaire will be paid $20 for their participation. The event is open to the public, but space is limited. Farmers will be given priority.
To register, go to www.senecalake.org/events.