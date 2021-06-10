ALBANY — The state Department of State is hosting a Zoom public workshop today for Wayne County, as part of a series of sessions focused on the Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency Initiative, or CLEAR.
The goal, said the Department of State, is to improve coastal resiliency and community planning and help lakeshore communities deal with periodic extreme water levels along Lake Ontario, the lower Niagara River and the upper St. Lawrence River. Additionally, another goal is the development of comprehensive resiliency strategies and plans to institute critical long-term protective measures and strengthen existing investments, the agency said.
The meeting for Wayne County — five are planned overall — takes place on Zoom Thursday, June 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. To access the meeting, sign up at waynecountyclear.com.
“I am thrilled to invite the public to participate in the CLEAR initiative,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “At the Department of State, we provide tools and opportunities to empower communities around the state to better address unique local challenges and achieve their vision for a brighter future. Through CLEAR, we will build on New York’s historic investments in coastal infrastructure as we build toward a more vibrant and resilient New York State.”
The CLEAR initiative is a community planning collaboration to help conceptualize potential impacts from future lake level changes, said the Department of State. CLEAR will help identify opportunities to enhance connections and access to the water while increasing resiliency. As part of the initiative, it said, local steering committees, state agency experts and dedicated planning firms have been established.
As the local steering committees develop their CLEAR Plans, said the Department of State, “public engagement throughout the process will ensure the plan is a reflection of local needs and opportunities that will serve as a useful tool for building local capacity to adapt and thrive in the face of changing lake conditions.”