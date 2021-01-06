WATERLOO — Public comments on the proposed Trelina Solar Energy Center project on the west end of the town will be accepted in two virtual sessions Feb. 16.
The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment announced that the hearings will be 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 16.
The 1 p.m. session will be available at www.webex.com with an event number of 179 259 0452 and a password of Feb16-1pm. The phone only access to hear the comments only will be available by calling (518) 549-0500. The access code also will be 179 259 0452.
For the 6 p.m. session on www.webex.com, the event number is 179 335 8780. The password is Feb16-6pm. For phone only access to this session, call (518) 549-0500. The access code is 179 335 8780.
Anyone wishing to provide a public statement must register in advance. To register electronically, go to www.webex.com by 5 p.m. Feb. 12. From the website homepage, click “join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen, enter the appropriate event number and provide all other requested information.
On the appropriate date and time of the hearing, registrants should go to www.webex.com to log in, click “join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen and input the appropriate event number. If the “join” button does not appear at first, registrants may need to “refresh” the webex home page.
Participants will be asked to select an audio system. It is recommended that participants opt to have the system “call me” or “call using computer.’’ The call me option will require participants to enter their phone number.
To register by telephone, those wishing to make a statement should call 1-800-342-3330 by 5 p.m. Feb. 12. Follow prompts to the appropriate hearing and provide first and last name, address and phone number.
On the appropriate date and time of the Feb. 16 hearing, all call-in users should call (518) 549-0500 and enter the relevant access code.
All participants will be muted upon entry into the hearing. The examiner will call on each person who has asked to make a statement. Each public statement hearing will be held open until everyone who has registered to speak has been heard or other reasonable arrangement to submit comments into the record have been made.
Time limits may be set for each speaker, if necessary. It is recommended that lengthy comments be submitted in writing and summarized for oral presentation. A verbatim transcript of the hearing will be made for inclusion in the record of this case.
To listen to the hearing without preregistering and without making a statement, it will be live-streamed on the internet and available for viewing on the Department of Public Service YouTube channel on the times and dates of the hearings.
To access the YouTube channel, go to website www.dps.ny.gov and click on the YouTube icon at the bottom of the homepage.
Anyone without internet access can listen to the hearing by calling (518) 549-0500 and entering the applicable access code.
Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodation should call (518) 474-2520 as soon as possible.
People also can provide comments by internet or mail. For internet comment, go to www.dps.ny.gov, click on “search,” enter the case number in the search by case number field and then click on “post comment” at the top right of the page. Comments also can be sent by email to secretary@dps.ny.gov.
Comments may be mailed to Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany, 12223-1350.
Another option is to call the Department of Public Service opinion line at 1-800-335-2120. This number is set up to take comments on pending cases from in-state calls 24 hours as a day. Those comments are not transcribed verbatim, but a summary is provided for the Siting Board.
All submitted comments should refer to the case number of 19-F-0366. Comments will be accepted throughout the proceedings. They are requested by March 12.