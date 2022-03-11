SENECA — A well-traveled part of County Road 4 is slated for a safety improvement project, and there will be a virtual public meeting on the matter later this month.
The project involves the intersection of county roads 4 and 20, the site of multiple accidents through the years.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. March 23 via WebEx Meeting. A link will be posted at https://ontariocountyny.gov/1984/CR4-CR20-Intersection-Improvements, or it can be accessed through webex.com directly. The meeting number is 2344 165 3830, while the password is 46837732.
To listen by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and use the following information: County Road 4 @ County Road 20 Intersection Improvement, Town of Seneca, NY, PIN 4ON0.05
Those unable to attend the live presentation can view a recording of the meeting that will be posted to the project website March 24.
Opportunities for public comment will be available during the meeting, and the county will accept comments via phone, email or mail until April 8 (if using U.S. mail, comments must be postmarked no later than April 8).
Documents related to the project are available for review online through April 8. Visit https://ontariocountyny.gov/1984/CR4-CR20-Intersection-Improvements to see that material.
The accident rate at the 4-20 intersection was found to be six times higher than the average rate for similar locations statewide. Accident severity is a concern too, with the intersection being the site of multiple fatal incidents and a high percentage of recorded accidents resulting in injury.
The project will convert the intersection to a roundabout, some of which have been installed at other dangerous intersections in the county.
Construction is expected to begin no earlier than the spring of 2023 and would be completed no later than fall of 2024. The majority of construction will take place during a single construction season, and a closure of the intersection for several months during this season is planned. The closure is necessary to complete the project in a safe and timely manner.
At all other times during construction, the intersection will remain open to through traffic, with a one-lane minimum.
Direct comments and questions about the project, including traffic detours, by mail to Paul Congdon, Ontario County Department of Public Works, 2962 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY14424; by email to paul.Congdon@ontariocountyny.gov; or by phone at (585) 393-4290