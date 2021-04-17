OVID — An information session on the Habitat Management Plan for the Willard Wildlife Management Area is set for April 28. The virtual presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the session will provide information and answer questions about the recently completed HMP for the 158-acre Willard WMA in the town of Ovid. The session will include a 45-minute presentation on its history, habitat goals, and planned management actions, followed by a question-and-answer period.
The presentation will be recorded and made available to the public after the session.
Email questions to region8@dec.ny.gov or phone them in to (585) 226-5383. To register for the event, visit the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24448.html.
The Willard WMA originally was part of Willard Psychiatric Center and used in its farm operations. Farm operations stopped in 1963 and the land transferred to the DEC for hunting, fishing and recreational use. It consists of 135 acres of cropland and 23 acres of woodland bordering Seneca Lake’s east shore.
The cropland is rented to local farmers, while income from rentals has been used to develop roads, trails and parking areas.
DEC plans to maintain the mature structure of the forest while implementing timber stand improvement actions to enhance habitat quality. Plans also include maintaining about 10 acres of existing shrub land and young forest, which is important habitat to several species of greatest conservation need, such as the American woodcock.
Controlling and reducing the extent of non-native invasive plants like the common reed, honeysuckle, privet, swallow-wort, and tree-of-heaven are a priority too.