GENEVA — The Nine-Element Plan for protection of the Seneca and Keuka Lake watershed will be the subject of a virtual public session at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Progress on the plan, which has involved a group of volunteers, public officials and consultants since 2017, will be discussed at the webinar. The session will focus on the strategy developed to effectively prioritize and implement the actions proposed in the 9E Plan.
The watershed for the two lakes spans all or part of six counties and contains more than half of the water in the Finger Lakes region.
The project is sponsored by funding from the state Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund. Additional funding is provided by the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative, the Keuka Lake Association, the Finger Lakes Institute, Corning Inc., and Seneca, Schuyler, Ontario, Yates and Steuben counties.
For details on the virtual session, go to senecawatershedio.wordpress.com, click on “events” and scroll down to February.
For more information about the Seneca-Keuka watershed plan, contact Ian Smith at (315) 781-4559 or ismith@hws.edu, or Colby Petersen at (315) 536-5188 or colby@ycsoilwater.com.