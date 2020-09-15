GENEVA — Normally, the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association would raise money at a silent auction during its annual in-person meeting and dinner in August.
But the COVID-19 pandemic canceled that meeting and SLPWA has shifted to a virtual meeting and silent auction.
The 2020 annual meeting will be conducted virtually on the online meeting platform Zoom on Sept. 30. There also will be a virtual silent auction starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 and ending at 6 p.m. Oct. 2. People can bid on auction items by going to www.senecalake.org/events for prompts.
All auction items are donated by local businesses and include such things as Finger Lakes vacation stays at luxury bed & breakfasts, VIP treatment at local restaurants, craft items from local artisans and more.
“The annual meeting has been the backbone of SLPWA’s fundraising efforts for several years,” said Frank D’Orio, vice president of operations. “We encourage folks throughout the Seneca Lake watershed from Chemung County to Ontario County to support our important work of preserving Seneca Lake water quality by bidding on their favorite auction items.”