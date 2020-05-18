WATERLOO — Normally, candidates for town and county elections in Seneca County are selected by either petition or caucus.
But the coronavirus has altered that process. Candidates, mostly Republicans, did not have to circulate petitions to obtain signatures to seek office.
Democrats select their candidates by a mix of petition or caucus, depending on the town. It is not known if the state will allow in-person party caucuses this summer.
With that background, there will be a handful of local elections this November.
Here’s a look at the races and the candidates known to date:
COUNTY: The only countywide races on the ballot is for county clerk. Incumbent Republican Christina Lotz of Seneca Falls will seek reelection, running on the GOP, Conservative and Independence lines.
The Democratic candidate will be Melissa Brand Brown of Seneca Falls. This would be the first contested race for county clerk in several years.
SENECA FALLS: The March resignation of Town Justice Sean Laquidari, a Democrat, created a vacancy. Democrats plan to nominate retired state trooper Steve Kelly at caucus, if allowed, or by whatever means would be allowed. T.J. Casamassima filed Republican, Conservative, Independence, Libertarian and Green Party petitions, but they were invalidated by the Board of Elections. He may need to be nominated by another method.
OVID: Last year’s election of Joseph Borst as town supervisor left a vacancy for his Town Board seat. John Hubbard has filed Republican petitions for the seat. Ovid voters, along with those in the neighboring town of Lodi, will elect a town justice to serve the towns. Incumbent Republican Louis VanCleef is seeking reelection.
ROMULUS: Kyle Collinsworth gave up his Town Board seat last year to win election as town justice, leaving a vacancy that will be filled this year. Melody Collinsworth has filed Republican petitions to run.
VARICK: The election of former Town Board member Ben Freier as highway superintendent last year created a vacancy that will be filled this November. Ricky McCulloch has filed Republican, Conservative and Independence petitions to run.
There also will be elections for members of the state Democratic Committee from Seneca County. Two persons are elected from each Assembly district. Candidates for the 131st District are Susan Sauvageau of Seneca Falls and Ted Young of Waterloo. Candidates in the 132nd district are Hilary Gifford and John Guthrie of Interlaken.