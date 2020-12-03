SENECA FALLS — Renowned international dental lecturer Dr. Miguel Ortiz of Boston was one of 15 dentists from the Northeast who arrived here Nov. 12 to participate in a conference at BonaDent Dental Laboratories.
But as BonaDent Director of Community Relations Mark Pitifer told the Seneca Falls Town Board Tuesday, the experience was not entirely positive.
“While unpacking his vehicle to set up for the event, his family was overwhelmed by the horrible odor from the Seneca Meadows landfill,” Pitifer told the board. “So much so that he approached our company president (Bruce Bonafiglia) early Friday morning for some assurance that the attendees would not be subjected to the odor throughout the lecture.
“Mr. Bonafiglia, a bit embarrassed, asked if Dr. Ortiz would share his thoughts with the town and the effect it had on his family and his impression of our community,” Pitifer said.
He added that Ortiz had nothing but good things to say “about the people in the hotel, the local restaurants and the beauty of the Finger Lakes, but he also had this to say and we think it’s important for all the board members to see.”
He then showed a video of Ortiz in front of BonaDent talking about the odors.
Pitifer said Ortiz didn’t even feel comfortable letting his children play outside.
“When he left on Saturday evening of the 14th, the bad odor had resurfaced and continued to engulf the air,” Pitifer said.
He told the board that Seneca Meadows’ inability to control its odor “is a significant issue that not only negatively impacts our business, but is harmful to the businesses that rely on tourism as well.”
“I urge you to take Dr. Ortiz’s comments seriously and to hold Seneca Meadows accountable for their odor issues by continuing to deny their operating permit and by bringing their continued violations to the attention of the state Department of Environmental Conservation,” Pitifer concluded.
The board has tabled action on issuing a town permit since December 2019, citing the odor issue. It has given SMI two matters to address before it will consider a new permit. The lack of a town permit, however, does not stop the landfill from operating because it has a state permit.
Kyle Black, regional manager for SMI, was at the board meeting and heard Pitifer’s comments.
He issued a statemen Wednsday saying “the continued hard work off our nine local dedicated landfill gas and odor control technicians and supporting contractors we have put in this summer continue to yield positive result as our monthly odor complaints continue to decline.’’
“Sixty to eighty percent of the complaints were during landfill operating hours where we are placing and covering the working faces,’’ Black said.
“We continue implementing state of the art technology to capture landfill fugitive gas and waste odors in making 17 plus megawatts of renewable electric energy, plus renewable natural gas equivalent of 50,000 barrels of hydrocarbon fuel each day,’’ he said. Black said the landfill has another large capping event budgeted for 2021, covering more than 40 acres.
Also addressing the board was Allison Stokes. She said the town should not consider using the Ludovico Sculpture Trail on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal as an option for installing a new 14-inch sewer main from the Kingdom Road pump station to the wastewater treatment plant.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara told her it is only an option if the owners of the trail agree, and so far they have not.
In other action, the board adopted a declaration that three proposed local laws would not have a significant negative impact on the environment, and they approved all three laws.
Local Law 5 of 2020 deals with open burning restrictions and use of fire pits.
Local Law 6 made changes to the town code to redefine the meaning of mixed use properties within the downtown and Routes 5&20 corridor commercial zones. The law lowered the minimum apartment size from 1,100 square feet to 600.
Local Law 7 reduced the minimum parking space requirements for downtown apartments.
The board also:
• Scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Jan. 5 on three new local laws for 2021. They deal with increasing the income levels for eligibility for senior citizen, disabled and low income homeowners to receive a property tax exemption and amending the town code regarding flood damage prevention.
• After considering an increase in employee contributions toward health insurance premiums from 10 to 15 percent in 2021, decided to keep it at 10 percent for now and re-examine it in the future.
• Approved 2020 budget allocations for the Seneca Falls Development Corporation and the Seneca Falls Historical Society.