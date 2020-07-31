PENN YAN — Visits to inmates at the Yates County Jail will resume Saturday with new rules and limitations.
Sheriff Ron Spike stopped visits in mid-March due to COVID-19.
“Preventing the virus from entering the county jail was paramount,” Spike said in a press release, adding that an inmate PC tablet program was started for video visitation and is still available.
In-person visitation will be non-contact only, and visitors must follow guidelines when they enter the jail including a COVID-19 screening with a temperature check. Visitors will also be asked to observe social distancing, and visitors, inmates and corrections officers will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Visits will be limited to 30 minutes, allowing time for corrections staff to sanitize the area between visits. Other miscellaneous safety protocols will apply.
Spike said the jail visitation area has been modified with Plexiglas for added separation. A variance was recently approved by the state Commission of Correction, the entity that oversees county jail operations, for the new rules and modifications.
Yates County Public Health has also approved the visitation plan.
Anyone interested in visiting an inmate, or wanting more information, should call (315) 536-5175 to make an appointment. They can also see yatescountysheriff.org.