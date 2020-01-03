CANANDAIGUA — Vogue magazine has included the new The Lake House on Canandaigua at the north end of Canandaigua Lake as one of its 18 most anticipated hotel openings in the world in 2020.
Writing for the magazine’s travel section in the Dec. 26 edition, Elise Taylor said the ground-up development is scheduled to open this summer.
The Sands family, founders of Canandaigua Wine Co., acquired the former Inn on the Lake and closed it in 2018, followed by demolition to make way for The Lake House. The Sands family also owns Brooklyn Home Co., which is overseeing the redevelopment.
“The brother and sister co-founders of the Brooklyn Home Company, Bill and Lyndsay Caleo, are originally from the Finger Lakes Region of New York. So when it came time to try their hands at a hospitality project, they decided home was where their hearts were,” Taylor wrote.
“Together, they created a lakefront compound in Canandaigua, complete with timber-framed event barn, a wellness center and a bar perched right on the water,” she wrote.
The Caleos’ partner in the spa is renowned London-based facialist Alexandra Soveral, and Brooklyn-based designers from Studio Tack worked on the interiors.
Taylor wrote that while the Finger Lakes has traditionally been a “bit of a schlep” — or long trip for New York City residents looking for a weekend getaway — “they’ve got just the travel fix.”
She wrote that seaplanes, to and from the hotel, departing from the Hudson River and landing on Canandaigua Lake could theoretically be used.
That scenario raises questions about how a seaplane can land with passengers on the north end of Canandaigua Lake, which is already congested with a private marina, City Pier boathouses, a state boat launch access channel and considerable private boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard and swimming traffic.
But a representative of Brooklyn Home Co. confirmed that seaplane shuttles from the Big Apple to Canandaigua Lake are in the hotel’s plans.
Other anticipated hotels openings included in the Vogue list are in Montenegro; London; Palermo, Italy; Okinawa; Austin, Texas; Boston; Kyoto; Bali; Paris; Palm Beach, Fla; British Virgin Islands; Marrakech; New York City (two hotels); Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Toyko.
This past summer, Caleo and his cousin, Doug Bennett, a co-leader of the hotel project, said the Lake House would offer 125 guest rooms, a timber-frame event barn, an outdoor pool and year-round hot tub, spa and wellness center. Construction on the $48 million facility is on schedule.
The nearby New York Kitchen will be fully integrated into the site. Caleo said there will be a new seawall and boardwalk and an accessible paddleboard and kayak launch.
Only 32 of the Inn on the Lake’s 130 rooms had a view of the lake. The Lake House will see 70 percent of the rooms with a lake view and 80 percent of the rooms will have a patio right off the room. The new edition of the popular Sand Bar will open first, tentatively planned for Memorial Day. The hotel will open in the summer.