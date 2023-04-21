CLIFTON SPRINGS — One would be hard-pressed to find a medical facility as scenic as Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, with its gardens, gazebos, walkways, creeks, and centerpiece pond inhabited by ducks and swans giving the facility a feel like no others.
“We have a beautiful campus. It’s like a park with all the flower beds and water,” said Hannah Smith, the hospital’s operations manager. “Those require a lot of work to keep the campus looking good.”
Enter George Higbee, who has become a volunteer extraordinaire at the hospital over the last five years.
On most days, he picks up litter and helps the buildings and grounds staff with the flower beds and other chores such as trimming trees and plants.
“I just want to make the place look good for patients and everybody else who comes here,” Higbee said during a recent break. “As they say, I’m Mr. Clean.”
Higbee was born and raised in Newark and later lived in Sodus. He moved to Clifton Springs in 2017 and immediately signed on as a volunteer. He lives at nearby Spa Apartments, so he has a commute of less than a minute — by foot — to the hospital.
“I just walk out the back door and go in the (hospital) garage,” he said. “I know what to do when I get there. I’m sort of my own boss.”
“George has been with me for five years. He’s pretty independent and just comes in, grabs the tractor and does his morning trash rounds then feeds the ducks and swans,” said his supervisor, Eric Donohue, who has worked in the buildings and grounds department for nearly 20 years. “George is a big help. He’s amazing.”
In fact, Donohue and other hospital staffers were truly amazed when Higbee started getting to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning to clear walkways of snow and ice during winter.
“He started doing that on his own. I didn’t ask him to,” Donohue said. “I once told him to come in at 5 (a.m.), when I come in, and when I got here he had already been here for several hours.”
“I fell on some ice once and hurt my back. I don’t want anybody else to get hurt like that,” Higbee recalled of one such winter occasion. “I sleep sometimes, but I have insomnia, so I don’t mind getting here early.”
With this week, April 16-22, designated as National Volunteer Week, the administration and staff at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic are recognizing Higbee and other volunteers. Smith said the hospital has about 10 volunteers in the warm-weather months.
“Volunteers do a variety of activities,” Smith said. “They volunteer outside like George, staff the information desk ... they can help put away stock or deliver supplies to different units, or deliver newspapers. We would absolutely love more volunteers. There are a lot of opportunities and volunteers are vital to the operations of the hospital. We are so grateful for the volunteers we have and the time they donate.”
While Higbee takes a lot of pride in keeping the campus in pristine condition — he doesn’t hesitate to pick up every piece of stray litter he sees — he does have one request.
“People should put stuff in the garbage instead of on the ground,” he said.
“This is something I like to do,” he added. “I get bored at my apartment. I think I am making a difference. If I can inspire anyone else to volunteer that would be good.”