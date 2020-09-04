GENEVA — Volunteers are being sought to help build the town’s community bike park.
Supervisor Mark Venuti said the park, which received funding approval from the Town Board recently, will be built over the next six weeks behind the town hall on County Road 6. Town staff and heavy equipment already have done some work, and will do the heavy lifting Sept. 17 and 18.
Design and construction will be overseen by James Martinez of Nassau County, who managed the recent bike park build in Naples and also worked on a bike park in Victor. The Geneva park will include facets for bikers ranging from novice to expert.
Volunteers using hand tools are needed over the weekends of Sept. 19-20, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 10-11. Work also will be done the weekend of Oct. 17-18, if needed.
Venuti said the work day generally will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but people can work part of that time or the whole day. Drinks and lunch will be provided.
“The work is outside and spread out, but be prepared to wear your mask,” Venuti said. “You must be well and not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to participate.”
Work includes shoveling, raking, and moving soil. People with basic carpentry skills for building wooden features also are needed.
Venuti said donations for the park will be appreciated. He thanked the Geneva Bicycle Center for the lead donation.
Volunteers should contact Venuti at supervisor@townofgeneva.com or (315) 789-3922 with their name, email address, phone number, and times they would like to work.