OVID — Volunteers are needed for the third annual Day of Service Saturday for the towns of Covert, Lodi, Ovid and Romulus.
The event is sponsored by Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions — or STEPS.
People who want to give back to their community by helping with a variety of projects should gather at South Seneca Middle/High School on Main Street in Ovid at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for check-in and assignments.
At 9 a.m., volunteers will be transported to sites across the south end of the county for approximately three hours of service. They will be taken to the Ovid Fire Department by 12:30 p.m. for a celebration of service with food and music. After lunch, shuttles will return people to the school.
Among the service locations are Hernon Park and Christ Episcopal Church in Willard, the gazebo at Three Bears Park, the old Ovid Cemetery, the Community Garden in Ovid, the Interlaken vegetable patch and creek cleanup work in Interlaken.
For children age 12 and under, there will be service activities and projects at the Interlaken Elementary School.
Volunteers are asked to register in advance by going to www.senecasteps.org/day-of-service-2019 or calling the STEPS office at (607) 403-0069. People who do not register can still go to the school Saturday morning. Participants may sign up as individuals or groups.
STEPS is a community organization of people working together to improve community health. Projects are resident-driven and include the Ovid Community Garden, the Ovid Farmer’s Market, cooking classes for healthier living, community book boxes, community collectives that connect volunteers to organizations needing help.
For more information or to register, contact the STEPS office at (607) 403-0069, kristin.parry@s2aynetwork.org or www.senecasteps.org.