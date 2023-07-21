PENN YAN — Calling the need urgent, Yates County officials are looking for volunteers to drive local disabled veterans to and from medical appointments.
“The ability to access medical appointments is critical to maintaining the best possible quality of life for our local veterans,” said Doug Gibbs, director of the Yates County Veterans Service Agency. “For those who don’t have someone who can transport them to appointments, this service can become a literal lifeline by ensuring our veterans see their physicians and get the medical treatment they require.”
The county Veterans Service Agency works with the Volunteer Transportation Network, which was established to provide transportation for ambulatory veterans requiring services from a Veterans Administration facility or authorized non-VA facility. The Veterans Service office also provides transportation to accompanying caregivers, or service animals, if the caregivers’ or service animals’ presence is medically indicated.
VTN guidelines permit volunteers to provide transportation to veterans using county-owned vehicles from Yates County’s central garage or a volunteer’s privately owned vehicle, if no vehicle is available from the central garage. The VTN also helps veterans overcome transportation barriers to treatment, especially veterans who are visually impaired, elderly, or immobilized due to disease or disability.
“This assistance is particularly needed since we live in a rural area where alternate forms of transportation are not available,” Gibbs said. “We are looking for people who can donate one or two days a month to provide transportation to one of our hometown heroes.”
People interested in joining the team of volunteers or learning more about the Yates County Veterans Service Agency can call 315-536-5196 or email veterans@yatescounty.org.