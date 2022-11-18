MANCHESTER — With the planting of thousands of tree seeds Nov. 11, Hill Cumorah took the final step in a two-year makeover from host site of a world-renowned pageant to a sacred site returned to nature.
More than 50 volunteer missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped plant native tree seeds where the pageant stage once stood. Meadow grasses and wildflowers were planted around the base of the hill and in areas where buildings and paved paths once stood.
Volunteers planted native tree nuts and seeds rather than saplings in hopes of trees growing healthier and in a more authentic manner like some of the old-growth areas on the hill. Where there once was a 10-level stage, trees including red and white oak, black walnut, shagbark hickory, sugar and red maples, tulip and black cherry will one day tower over the site.
Ben Pykles, LDS Church Historic Sites Manager, pointed out that the volunteers were repeating something that had been done almost 100 years before by previous missionaries. Most of the trees on the site now were planted by missionaries then after the Church acquired the then-clearcut property.
“A lot of those trees have been cut down over the last 80 years as the pageant grew up,” Pykles said in a release. “So, with the discontinuation of the pageant, we are using missionaries again to come and scatter thousands of tree seeds on the hill, and those will grow up into the next generation of hardwood growth on the Hill Cumorah. With the seeds going up today, this is really the last phase of the project. We might need to do another reseeding in the spring as we watch these trees to see if we are getting the regeneration that we are hoping for.”
The Hill Cumorah historic site is an important place in the LDS faith’s history. Members believe an angel appeared to founder Joseph Smith on the site and instructed him from the Hill on the Church’s restoration.
Since the pageant’s end in 2019, crews have removed pageant-related infrastructure, including 24 structures, thousands of square feet of asphalt and gravel, roads, and paths.
In addition to the recent planting activities, crews have:
• Installed a new Hill Cumorah monument sign in the front of the visitors’ center on Route 21.
• Created a new network of trails allowing all visitors, including those in wheelchairs, to access the Angel Moroni monument at the top of the hill.
• Added new interpretive and wayfinding signs along a new path system so people can easily find their way up and down the hill.
• Regilded the Angel Moroni statue at the top of the hill for the first time since it was constructed in 1935.
• Expanded and remodeled the basement of the visitors’ center to accommodate larger groups.
While it will take two or three decades for the seeds to become fully mature trees, project organizers say it will be worth the wait.
“It took 82 years for the pageant to become what it was,” Pykles said. “It will take 25 to 35 years for this to become what it was meant to be. Planting seeds is an act of faith.”