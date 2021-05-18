CANANDAIGUA — Volunteers have scraped an estimated 27,500 gypsy moth egg masses off trees within the Canandaigua Lake watershed this spring. The defoliation effort helped reduce the number of gypsy moth caterpillars hatching this spring by a estimated 22,014.
Adult gypsy moths negatively impact already stressed hardwood trees in the watershed, and removing the egg masses will reduce the number of gypsy moths that reach maturity and cause tree damage by millions.
More than 120 volunteers for the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association participated in gypsy moth scout and scrape-a-thons at Bare Hill Unique Area in Rushville April 17, Ontario County Park at Gannett Hill in Naples April 23, and Stid Hill Wildlife Management Area in Canandaigua May 1.
Each volunteer received a native sapling donated by the Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation says each gypsy moth egg mass can contain 300 to 1,000 eggs. Their removal prevented approximately 22,014 gypsy moth caterpillars from reaching adulthood.
“As the pandemic approached its one-year anniversary of restrictions, school closings and canceling of events, we wanted to hold a socially safe, environmentally sensitive, in person, outdoor event aimed at mitigating the invasive and naturalized gypsy moth,” said Lynn Klotz, a member of the watershed association’s Board of Directors member and event organizer.
“Many thanks to CLWS for the extra effort the organization has put into mitigating the negative impact of the gypsy moth this spring,” said Garrett Koplun, a forester for the DEC Division of Land and Forests. “Keeping our trees and forests healthy and vigorous is becoming an increasing challenge.”
“These are very impressive numbers, both in eggs scrapped and volunteers participating,” said Michael Palermo, biologist for the DEC Division of Fish & Wildlife. “Now with those efforts and some help from nature, we can provide some relief this summer and cripple the regional gypsy moth population. Time will tell.”
Property owners who see gypsy moth egg masses on their properties can remove them and destroy the eggs by soaking them in soapy water for 48 hours.
Gypsy moths were introduced in the United States in 1869 when the species was brought from France to Medford, Mass. The hope was gypsy moths could breed with silkworms to create a hardier variety of the latter species in order to develop a silk industry in this country.
Despite efforts to slow their spread, gypsy moths are now found in 22 states. They have devastated millions of forested acres in the Northeast, defoliating deciduous and conifer trees alike, both of which are vital in protecting lakes by controlling erosion, reducing contaminants entering the waterways, and providing habitat for native pollinators, plants and animals. Gypsy moths feed on more than 300 species of trees and shrubs, preferring oaks.