GENEVA — In addition to Harmful Algae Blooms, citizen volunteers also are being sought to look for invasive aquatic plant species in Seneca Lake.
The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is partnering with the Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) at the Finger Lakes Institute.
Left unnoticed and unchecked, these invasive species can be terribly harmful to aquatic habitats and an aesthetic nuisance. Early detection around the perimeter of lakes is critical in this fight, according to Rich Adams of SLPWA.
PRISM Director Hillary Moser is asking for more volunteers to sample and look for invasive plant species. Training will be provided and volunteers will be given information on invasive species from the region and individual lakes.
To register, send an email to mharris@hws.edu.
SLPWA also began its seventh year of monitoring the lake water on March 15, earlier than in prior years, to better capture the impact of runoff from snowmelt. Water samples also are tested for E. coli bacteria, total suspended solids, nitrate, nitrites, phosphorus and water temperature.
A second baseline event is scheduled for June. Tests are conducted by Community Science Institute in Ithaca.
Between 40 and 50 volunteers monitor 38 miles of shoreline and tributaries of Big Stream, Catharine Creek, Kashong Creek, Reeder Creek and Keuka Outlet.