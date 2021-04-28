LYONS — While boats won’t be plying the state’s canals for close to four weeks yet, volunteers from Wayne County’s canal communities took the time Saturday to do some housecleaning ahead of the upcoming season.
Groups in Lyons, Clyde and Macedon headed out over the weekend to clean up the banks and trails along the Erie Canal as part of the state’s annual Canal Clean Sweep, the spring cleaning of the state Canal System and Canalway Trail.
More than 100 Clean Sweep events took place across the 524-mile-long Canal System ahead of the 2021 navigation season, set to begin May 21.
In Lyons, Canal Greeter Bob Stopper said the Lyons Rotary and local volunteers focused on a 1-mile segment of the Erie Canalway Corridor that included Abbey Park, the Erie Canalway Bike Trail, the Lock 27 area, the Lyons dock and adjacent flower bank area, the area adjacent to the Canalside baseball fields and the southside Erie Canal Park.
Stopper said he and fellow coordinator Keith Bridger of the Lyons Rotary oversaw the work of over 40 volunteers from a number of organizations that besides the Rotary and Canalway Greeters, included the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and local citizens.
Stopper reported that in three hours, the volunteers collected huge bags of garbage, trash, plastics, glass bottles, Styrofoam food containers and discarded bait containers. They also found broken plastic chairs, broken dishes and tires, while taking away several loads of brush and trimmings.
The cleanup effort was supported by Lyons National Bank, Dobbin’s Hardware and Burnham’s Lawn Service. Volunteers were treated to pizza and free “Lock 27” T shirts, and, Stopper said, “a feeling of pride and accomplishment by all.”
Lyons Rotary President Rena Reed expressed pride at what was accomplished.
“Thanks to the Lyons Rotary Club and all the volunteers, one mile of the Erie Canalway Corridor in Wayne County is now a safer, healthier and more aesthetically pleasing environment for all,” she said.
To the east in Clyde, volunteers went to Lauraville Landing to clean up the trail, the park and mulch at the Lauraville Loop campsites, according to the Clyde Strategic Planning Action Network or SPAN.
SPAN said volunteers included Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw, Clyde Boy Scouts, Clyde-Savannah National Honor Society students, members of Lyons National Bank and the group Strengthening Our Area Residents (SOAR).
In western Wayne County, the Gananda Rotary, Gananda High School students and alumni picked up trash along the canal trail in Macedon. The Rotary said it was “pleased to find only a few pounds of trash, realizing canal trail enthusiasts respect the trails.”
Newark will perform its canal cleanup during the village’s annual Color our Community Pride Day on Saturday, May 22. It includes not only the cleaning of the canal trail and banks, but also flower plantings and cleanup of village streets.
The Canalway Trail System saw increased use in 2020, with nearly 3.9 million visits to the 360-mile Erie Canalway Trail, a more than 30% increase over 2019.
“These figures reflect significant investments made as part of the completion of the Empire State Trail and increased interest and participation in outdoor recreational activities due to COVID-19,” the Canal Corporation.
Canal Clean Sweep is organized by the non-profit Parks & Trails New York in partnership with the Canal Corporation.