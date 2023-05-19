CANANDAIGUA — Last summer, the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province announced the Notre Dame Retreat House was going to close Aug. 1 of this year and be sold. The Catholic order of priests have operated the Foster Road facility since 1967 but said they could no longer provide the priests and money for the 100-acre facility overlooking Canandaigua Lake.
The Redemptorists had strict rules for staffing Notre Dame. The last priest to head the retreat house, the Rev. Joseph Jones, is 74. When he joined, almost 900 men were part of the province. Today, that number is down to about 120, and at least half of them are 80 or older. The rules state that five Redemptorist priests in a community is ideal and three is an acceptable minimum.
Two of the three priests at Notre Dame, including Jones, were transferred last August, a requirement after serving eight years in a community. However, the property wasn’t sold.
However, earlier this month, it was announced that, as of Aug. 1, operation of Notre Dame will be taken over by a board of non-paid volunteers called Notre Dame Retreat House Inc., a 501©(3) non-profit entity. It will continue to serve as a retreat house.
The Redemptorists have agreed to lease Notre Dame to the new organization, basically for the cost of insuring the property.
Notre Dame is independent from the Catholic Diocese of Rochester and receives no financial support from the diocese, although Bishop Salvatore Matano is a strong supporter of its mission.
Tom Crumlish of Rochester has been elected president of the volunteer board.
“As with any effort of this nature, the bottom line to success comes down to financial support,” Crumlish said. “The Redemptorists have agreed to lease the facility to the newly established non-profit at a very low rate, but all maintenance and upkeep of the aging facility becomes our responsibility. This includes major heating and cooling updates, as well as new windows in many of the rooms.”
Payroll for a director, maintenance personnel, a chef, and housekeeping staff also will fall on the shoulders of the volunteer board, Crumlish noted. That has sparked a fundraising campaign.
“Our fundraising goal for this first year is $500,000, which will barely cover the immediate building upgrades needed, along with a small operating reserve,” Crumlish relayed. “We have already raised more than $60,000 through a simple email outreach to past retreatants, so we are very hopeful our goal can be reached once our fundraising efforts swing into high gear.”
Fundraising efforts will include outreach to past donors, a social media campaign, and communication to all parishes in the Rochester, Syracuse and Buffalo dioceses.
Crumlish said a free, one-day retreat with Gus Lloyd from Sirius XM radio’s Catholic Channel is scheduled for Aug. 19, the goal being to introduce new people to the “beauty of Notre Dame’s campus and the power of retreats.”
“We encourage everyone to learn more about Notre Dame and, if possible, make a gift or support our efforts, which can be made at our website,” Crumlish said. “Of course, the most meaningful way to show your support is to attend a retreat yourself and learn why this place is special to so many.
“Like many religious orders, the Redemptorists are facing an aging population and simply cannot maintain the number of retreat houses they once could. When they announced the closing of Notre Dame, there was a shock wave throughout our Catholic community. From the minute the Redemptorists announced the closing, volunteers began raising their hands to see what they could do to save this beloved place. That’s how this board came to be.”
The tax-exempt property is in an agricultural and residential zone in the town of Canandaigua and is assessed at $3.3 million. Part of the property is leased for farming. It also has several acres of woodlands.